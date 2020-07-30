PUNTERS, PATRONS REJOICE: Allman Park reopens

BACK ON TRACK: Allman Park is set to reopen their gates to patrons at their TAB event on Monday, August 3. Picture: Glen McCullough

BACK ON TRACK: Allman Park is set to reopen their gates to patrons at their TAB event on Monday, August 3. Picture: Glen McCullough

HORSE RACING: Allman Park Racecourse is finally reopening its gates to Warwick’s punters and patrons after months of closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warwick Turf Club’s TAB Race Day on Monday will invite attendees trackside to catch the action from seven races across a number of classes.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said he was thrilled to see the track come back to life after barring everyone except for jockeys, trainers, a few other staff members for months on end.

“It’s very exciting for us to be allowing people in on Monday, but we’ll be following all the COVID rules, regulations, social distancing, and we’ll probably limit it to about 200 people,” Grant said.

“It’s very exciting for owners too, because you spend a lot of money on a racehorse to then not see them unless it’s on TV, so it’ll be great for them to go down to the racecourse and actually watch.

“We’ve got 129 nominations for the seven races, which is quite good, and we’ll now be able to have those racing enthusiasts who have probably never missed a race meeting ever join them.”

With hopes the Turf Club’s annual Warwick Credit Union Cup will still go ahead on October 10, Grant said Monday’s event would be something of a dry run.

“At this stage, we’re going to be a lot luckier than a lot of clubs who have had their Cup Day but haven’t been allowed to have anyone on course,” he said.

“We should be able to have a lot of people on course in October. We’re hoping to be all organised, sorted, and able to have a couple of thousand guests on course by then.

“I’m just hoping we’ll be able to keep moving forward, but it’s a race by race thing – it’s only our first one back, so we’ll just play it by ear and see how it all goes.”

To book a ticket to the event, contact the Warwick Turf Club on 0414 899 854.

