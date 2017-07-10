Purse and electronics stolen in burglaries

BURGLED: Property was stolen from two Warwick homes over the weekend.

A LAPTOP, cash and a bowel cancer screening kit were among a stash of items stolen from Warwick homes at the weekend.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said a Boronia Dr resident returned from work at 4.55am on Saturday morning to discover he had been burgled.

"Entry has been gained by removing the flyscreen and forcing a window open," Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

Snr Sgt Deacon said a second burglary also occurred on the same evening, at a unit on Fitzroy St.

"Entry appears to have been through a closed, but not locked, security door," he said.

A purse containing a small sum of money, a packet of cigarettes, bowel cancer test kit and small torch were taken from the property.

It is believed they were taken between 10pm on Friday evening and 3.30am the next morning.

It is not known at this point whether the incidents are related.

Snr Sgt Deacon said no one had been charged in relation to either incident and investigations were continuing.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131444 or Warwick Police on 46604444.