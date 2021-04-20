Push for CCC inquiry voted down

Queensland's Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee (PCCC) will not conduct an inquiry into the state's watchdog after four Labor MPs voted down the push.

LNP MP Michael Crandon, who sits on the committee, today moved that it hold an inquiry into the Crime and Corruption Commission's (CCC) investigation of former Logan City Councillors which resulted in fraud charges.

But the four Labor MPs on the committee - Jimmy Sullivan, Don Brown, Melissa McMahon and Barry O'Rourke - voted down the motion.

State Member for Coomera, Michael Crandon. Picture: Jerad Williams

"The Premier I note just the other day made the point that we have oversight of the CCC," Mr Crandon said.

"She also made the point that we're doing a five year review."

Eight councillors were charged with fraud in 2019 following an investigation by the CCC.

It was alleged they acted fraudulently by sacking former Logan chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey in 2018, dishonestly causing her a detriment.

The fraud charges were dropped last week.

Queensland councils have since called for an independent inquiry into the failed criminal case.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week said the PCCC was the oversight body of the CCC.

Mr Crandon said damage had been caused to reputations and lives.

"And I believe given the amazing pictures that we saw recently where those councillors were completely told (they had) nothing to answer in this regard," he said.

But Mr Sullivan criticised the Opposition, saying the motion wasn't an agenda item for the committee and it wasn't circulated.

"I think it's pretty poor form to try to use this committee in this fashion," Mr Sullivan said.

"I think it's disingenuous to suggest it wasn't planned.

"There's no ability to prepare from any side."

Ms McMahon said because the item was not on the agenda, she wasn't able to make a disclosure about the Logan council.

"It's hard for me to even contribute to this without being notified and being able to appoint a replacement if needed," she said.

CFMEU secretary Michael Ravbar. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Meanwhile the CFMEU has called for CCC chair Alan MacSporran to either resign or be removed by the government.

Secretary Michael Ravbar claimed that under Mr MacSporran, the CCC had become a "blunt instrument that is being used by employers to intimidate workers and public officials over industrial relations matters well beyond its intended remit."

"In just the past week we have had three of our members threatened with referral to the CCC over minor industrial relations issues," he said.

"These are matters which should be dealt with by authorities such as the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, or in extreme cases by the civil courts.

"If Premier Palaszczuk does not urgently intervene to rein in this out of control Star Chamber, we will be moving a motion at ALP State Conference in June to force Mr MacSporran's removal."

Mr Ravbar claimed the CCC appeared "incapable of prosecuting anything relating to its core brief".

Mr MacSporran has been contacted for comment.

Alan MacSporran QC, CCC Chairperson. Photographer: Liam Kidston

