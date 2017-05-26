Push to see no fatalities today

TODAY is Fatality Free Friday and the aim is to not have a single road death anywhere in Australia on this day.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said Fatality Free Friday was a road safety campaign encouraging the community to take the road safety pledge and drive safely.

"Although the campaign is focused around one day, it's about more than just the one day and it is hoped that by asking the community to drive safer on Fatality Free Friday they will drive safer for the next few days and so on,” he said.

"Hopefully over time change their outlook by consciously thinking about road safety each and every day.”

Drivers are asked to take the pledge to drive safely by promising to; always be fit to drive, stay focused on the road, scan the road ahead, keep a safe distance and drive to suit the conditions.

Warwick fire station officer Dennis Burton said fire crews attended multiple crashes across the Southern Downs each year.

"It's a great opportunity to urge motorists to be extra safe on the roads,” he said.

"While our staff and volunteers are well trained and ready to help you, we hope not to see you when we're responding to a crash.”

Warwick paramedic Kerrin Delaney said it would make the ambulance service very happy to see a fatality- free Friday.

"It's not much fun collecting people from the roadside,” he said.

"Take your time, obey the road rules and get home safely - that's what this is all about.”