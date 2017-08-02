20°
Putting a rose on every cheek

Sean Teuma
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
DELICIOUS: Phoenix Morse and Madison Bond get stuck into their Vegemite sandwiches.
DELICIOUS: Phoenix Morse and Madison Bond get stuck into their Vegemite sandwiches. Sean Teuma

'HAPPY little Vegemite's' is one of the most iconic slogans in Australian history, and it seems it hasn't just been a marketing ploy.

Research conducted by Victoria University has linked the vitamin B content inside the popular Australian yeast spread to reduced levels of stress and anxiety.

Vitamin B is a key ingredient of a healthy diet, and plays a key role in energy production.

Supervisor Vasso Apostolopoulos said that the study came about after a collegue's trip to America.

"A colleague was talking in America on the health benefits of plants, when somebody said that she should do something on Vegemite,” Professor Apostolopoulos said.

"We knew that there was a link between vitamin B and mental health, so we wanted to see if people that consumed it were better off than others.

"Kathleen had an upcoming project and we wanted her to do it.

"From there a nationwide survey was formulated, and the results were exciting, with it being the first study conducted that shows you're better off.”

Biomedicine honours student Kathleen Mikkelsen completed the research, and sid she was amazed with the findings.

"It was pure science, and us wondering what would happen,” Ms Mikkelsen said.

"We had to take into account diets, alcohol consumption and other factors which might influence results.

"When we took all of those factors out, we found that 80% of people consumed yeast-based spreads, with 50% consuming Vegemite's original formula seeing a significant reduction in stress and anxiety levels.

"People that consumed Marmite or the orange-lid Vegemite experienced an even bigger reduction.

"Other studies have been done on products such as Berocca, which contain vitamin B, and have been found to reduce stress.”

The year-long project took 520 responses into account, and discovered that regular consumption of yeast-based spreads made the difference.

Professor Apostolopoulos said the study opens the door to further research on the topic.

