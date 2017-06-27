19°
News

Putting all the pieces together

Elyse Wurm | 27th Jun 2017 10:26 AM
FINAL TOUCHES: Yarntopians coordinator Loretta Grayson (front, left) with Yarntopians (back, from left) Heidi Boundy, Kathryn Horsten, Kathryn Barnes, (front) Del Bryant and Helen Sigglekow.
FINAL TOUCHES: Yarntopians coordinator Loretta Grayson (front, left) with Yarntopians (back, from left) Heidi Boundy, Kathryn Horsten, Kathryn Barnes, (front) Del Bryant and Helen Sigglekow. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MEADOW of green pom-poms will be a key feature of the Jumpers and Jazz installation being created for the Warwick Art Gallery, but the complete picture will remain a mystery until the big reveal next month.

The Yarntopians yarnbombing team have been working on the installation since October, which has been entitled the Travelling Ravellers.

Yarntopians coordinator Loretta Grayson said in the early days many leant a hand from home, with contributions made from locations around Australia.

"People knitted squares and our team are getting together to sew them together,” Mrs Grayson said.

The installation will cover a 5mx3m patch of the foyer floor and 5mx3m of the wall.

"We're working on such a big scale it's hard to picture how it will come together, but it's getting there,” Mrs Grayson said.

The installation will be put in place from July 1 and the garden outside the gallery will also be yarnbombed.

Anyone who would like to contribute green pom-poms can drop them into the gallery until the end of June.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  art installation jumpers and jazz festival warwick art gallery yarnbombing yarntopians

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Man lucky to be alive after car plunges into creek

Man lucky to be alive after car plunges into creek

Firecrews from Warwick, Allora and Toowoomba were on scene early after a car plunged into a creek near Glengallan Homestead north of Warwick.

Salon brings city style to Warwick

HAIR FLAIR: Robyn Gersbach is the woman behind Salon@72 on Grafton St.

A new salon has found a home in a classic old Grafton St building

REVEALED: The worst traffic lights in Warwick

Warwick's worst traffic lights

In third spot were the lights at Albion and Fitzroy Sts

Changes coming to Southern Downs rates notices

THEY'RE OUT: Rates notices were sent out yesterday - what do you think of yours? Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Council alters timing of rates collection

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Local group buzzing with future plans

HIVE OF KNOWLEDGE: Veteran beekeeper John Craig.

Next meeting in July for Warwick bee group continues movement.

Cover cropping program comes to Sandy Creek

Picot's Farm at Wheatvale (pictured) and Echo Valley Farm at Goomburra will play host to on-farm sessions as part of the Cover Cropping event in July.

Have all your questions addressed at this community event

Campdraft clinic coming up at Killarney

COACH: Goomburra rider Jim Daley will be one of the coaches at the campdraft clinic at Killarney starting Friday.

Four coaches to demonstrate campdrafting

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Budget Land

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Looking for cheaper land? $20,000 FIRST HOME OWNERS GRANT HAS BEEN EXTENDED ... $65,000

Looking for cheaper land? $20,000 FIRST HOME OWNERS GRANT HAS BEEN EXTENDED !! This is a budget priced block for you to invest to build later if you are saving...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $318,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Potential to Expand

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS !!

OWNER WANTS SOLD! Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned sturdy 2 bedroom...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!