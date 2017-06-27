Putting all the pieces together

A MEADOW of green pom-poms will be a key feature of the Jumpers and Jazz installation being created for the Warwick Art Gallery, but the complete picture will remain a mystery until the big reveal next month.

The Yarntopians yarnbombing team have been working on the installation since October, which has been entitled the Travelling Ravellers.

Yarntopians coordinator Loretta Grayson said in the early days many leant a hand from home, with contributions made from locations around Australia.

"People knitted squares and our team are getting together to sew them together,” Mrs Grayson said.

The installation will cover a 5mx3m patch of the foyer floor and 5mx3m of the wall.

"We're working on such a big scale it's hard to picture how it will come together, but it's getting there,” Mrs Grayson said.

The installation will be put in place from July 1 and the garden outside the gallery will also be yarnbombed.

Anyone who would like to contribute green pom-poms can drop them into the gallery until the end of June.