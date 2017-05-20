Putting in the hard yards at Pentath-run 2017

They're off! Runners set the pace in Warwick Credit Union X-Country race at Allora for the 2017 Pentath-Run.

WITH record numbers registering for the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-run, it's not surprising to discover that as well as dozens of local running enthusiasts, more and more runners from around the state are converging on Warwick for the yearly event.

Ruuning groups from Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and even further afield were on deck to have a run and have some fun.

The FIT (Friends In Training) Group made the trip from Tweed Heads and member Chris Forbes said it was their first time at the event.

"Everyone is a first timer in our group," he said.

"But we're having a ball so far and would highly recommend it to everyone.

"It's beautiful out here, very scenic and the courses have been fantastic."

Mr Forbes said it was a good thing the Sandy Creek race started and ended at a pub.

"I may need to rehydrate," he said.

"My wife can drive.

"Then back to the motel and we'll jump in the freezing pool and turn the bubbles on, it does wonders for tired legs."

In from Brisbane were the Revolution Coaching Australia.

Member Bruce Hardy said the group had only just started.

"We're very new but a few of us have entered this event on multiple occasions.

"I've been here about six times now.

"It's a nuts challenge, five races in two days.

"But it's got a lot to do with the atmosphere out here.

"We're here with mates, having a great time and doing a bit of running.

"One of the team members is in the pub right now having a pre-race pot of beer, he reckons it helps."

One visitor from out of town taking things very serious was In Training runner Aidan Hobbs from Brisbane.

Mr Hobbs finished second in the half marathon and first in both the cross country and road race legs of the Pentath-run, putting him in serious contention to be the overall winner of the event.

"I'm here to run all five races," he said.

"The conditions and the weather are great.

"It's a little humid so I've been sweating a lot but it's bnearly perfect.

"I've just got to keep the fluids up and get some rest between races.

"I went back to the motel after the half marathon for a rest, just to give the legs a break, but I'm feeling really good."

Mr Hobbs runs every day and is sponsored by running team In Training.

"They run a number of runs throughout Brisbane, for all skill levels," he said.

"Even if you have never run before they have something for you.

"They'll even assist with diet, injury prevention and coaching if you need it."

Mr Hobbs said his main distance was the 5km race.

"That 21km race was a stretch so I'm really happy to have done well."