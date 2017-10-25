Childhood curiosity turns into 40-year career

STALWART: Jack Dwan has been a regular at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft for more than 60 years.

THE success of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft each and every year hinges on the dedication of its many volunteers.

One of those people working tireslessly behind the scenes is Jack Dwan, head of the grounds committee at the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

This certainly isn't the Warwick man's first rodeo and he said curiosity at a young age led to a keen interest in the region's premier event.

"I first came to the rodeo with the family when I was 10 or 11," Mr Dwan said.

"I was always interested in the horses, the campdraft and the rodeo.

"I remember being pretty amazed when I was watching as a kid.

"We grew up on a farm in Cunningham, and were always around horses."

This involvement as a spectator spurred on an interest to give back to the participants in the rodeo community.

"I just decided to come along," he said.

"It was never considered volunteering in those days, rather something you just wanted to do.

"It's not about me; it's about the Show and Rodeo Society."

After many years of tireless work volunteering across many areas of the rodeo, Mr Dwan was elected as head of the grounds committee for the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

Despite the position, which involves a great deal of time and dedication, Mr Dwan commended the work of his volunteers.

"We've got a team of good volunteers who work all year round," he said.

"They do things such as repair work and maintenance.

"This year they built a set of rubbish bins, which has saved the society a lot of money. I really appreciate the efforts of all volunteers across the week and year.

"I certainly wouldn't be able to do it all on my own."

This year's Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft week is significant on many levels for Mr Dwan.

While he continues to enjoy doing what he does best, he will also watch his relatives chase a dream.

"I have my grandson David competing in the Gold Cup," he said.

"My daughter-in-law Geraldine is also competing in the Ladies' Silver Cup Draft and Canning Downs Draft.

"I get a lot of pride watching them compete, and while it would be great to see them win if they're good enough, I'm proud of them regardless.

"It would be like winning the Melbourne Cup, and is the biggest one in Australia."

When asked why he keeps coming back, Mr Dwan had a simple answer.

"I like to see a successful rodeo, which has a terrific effect on Warwick, including bringing money into the town," he said.

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't like it."