Putting the pooch first

DOGS of all shapes and sizes have the potential to brighten up a person's day in the most unimaginable ways possible.

There's a reason for the saying "puppy-dog eyes”, as they are the most irresistible force of nature known to humans.

It's what can make the rescue game so tough for workers and volunteers alike.

Warwick Animal Welfare Association volunteer Glenys Norton said she has seen some animals in terrible ways before reaching the group, including Rosie, who she and her husband took under their wing to re-home.

Had Rosie not been rescued from Inglewood, she was set to be put down.

"It was heartbreaking when I first saw Rosie,” Mrs Norton said.

"She was terrified, due to the fact she was badly abused and often shouted at.

"Rosie was in a bad way, and her skin was all matted, so as soon as we got her we had to get her in the bath.”

While it was a slow road to recovery, Mrs Norton said it was worth the effort in helping to rehabilitate Rosie.

"It took a few months for her to get used to us and to become more sociable, but her transformation has been unbelievable,” she said.

"Rosie has turned into one of the most affectionate and loving dogs I've known.

"Seeing this and other transitions of dogs coming to us and moving on to loving homes makes the role all the more special.

"All abused and mistreated animals deserve a second chance. All they need is enough love.”

Mrs Norton called on those interested in helping out to do so.

"Due to a lack of volunteers, we aren't able to take in as many pets as we'd like to,” she said.

"If you're an animal lover, we urge you to get into contact with us.

"We provide food, bedding, flea and worm treatment. All a person needs to bring to the table is tender loving care.”

To find out how you can become a foster carer, phone 0447801909.