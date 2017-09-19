Python escapes toilet flushing
It could have been like Wet 'N Wild for reptiles, but luckily for this python it was spotted hiding in a toilet before a cleaner was about to flush it.
The harmless coastal carpet python (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) was found in a toilet at a home in The Gap in Brisbane's westside.
Steven Brown, from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, said the homeowner had just used the toilet before their house cleaner saw the reptile yesterday afternoon.
"The cleaner spotted it about 10 minutes after the homeowner had used the toilet,'' Mr Brown said.
"After a short time of reaching up over the S bend, I managed to have him free and relocated to nearby bushland.
"It's not extremely common to find snakes in toilet bowls.
"This is my second snake in toilet in a year. I was called to another house in The Gap with a large Carpet Python in their upstairs toilet.''
Snake catchers have warned the hot, wet conditions are perfect for an explosion in snake numbers.
West Brisbane's snake hot spots of 2020 revealed
Redlands hot spots for 2020 revealed
Nth Brisbane and Moreton's snake hot spots of 2020 revealed
1.5m python found in backyard BBQ
Massive red-belled black snake found in lawnmower
Huge snakes crash through kitchen ceiling
The moment a catcher accidentally hands deadly snake to his son
My most hair-raising reptile relocations this year
Relocators blast Government training system
Originally published as Python escapes toilet flushing