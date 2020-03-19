Qantas axes all international flights

Qantas will ground all its international flights and temporarily stand down two-thirds of its 30,000 staff until the end of May.

The cutbacks, announced this morning, comes as Australia's biggest airline reels from a massive downturn in travel due to coronavirus.

Qantas international flights will be suspended from the end of March through until May. About 20,000 staff will be stood down without pay during that time.

It follows Virgin Australia announcing yesterday it was suspending all its international services due to coronavirus.

