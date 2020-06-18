Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Qantas axes overseas flights until October

18th Jun 2020 7:20 AM

 

Qantas has cancelled international flights until late October except for services to New Zealand.

The decision comes after federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia's border for overseas travel would likely reopen next year.

Qantas signalled flights could resume if travel between Australia and other countries opened up.

"With Australia's borders set to remain closed for some time, we have cancelled most international flights until late October," a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement to AAP early on Thursday.

"We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.

"Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand returns, we can add more flights back into our schedule."

On Wednesday Mr Birmingham encouraged Australians to holiday domestically, with international travel forbidden for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus threat.

He said the government might eventually look at short-term overseas travel to countries other than New Zealand that have similar success in suppressing coronavirus.

"I do, sadly, think that in terms of open tourist-related travel in or out of Australia, that remains quite some distance off, just because of the practicalities of the volumes that are involved and the need for us to first and foremost keep putting health first," he told the National Press Club.

Asked whether that was more likely to resume next year, he said " I think that is more likely the case".

Originally published as Qantas axes overseas flights until Oct

More Stories

Show More
aviation coronavirus new zealand qantas travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversial Goomburra coal mine called off

        premium_icon Controversial Goomburra coal mine called off

        Environment Years of activism have finally paid off for those who call the Goomburra Valley home.

        ROAD ANGEL: Humble Warwick truckie, a guardian of the road

        premium_icon ROAD ANGEL: Humble Warwick truckie, a guardian of the road

        News The driver was honoured with the national award after his lifesaving act.

        Rats relish opportunity to shine without competition

        premium_icon Rats relish opportunity to shine without competition

        Sport The cancellation of some junior sports has paved the way for new members at the...

        Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        premium_icon Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        News They’re the people keeping Australia running but Warwick experts say there’s not...