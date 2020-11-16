Qantas Museum in Longreach celebrates airline’s centenary

Australia's national airline Qantas will turn 100 this week and the Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach will celebrate this incredible milestone with an exciting program of events.

The Celebration of the Qantas Centenary Program of Events includes gala evenings, unique setting dinner experiences, gallery exhibitions and free give aways.

Qantas Founders Museum CEO Tony Martin said the Museum was thrilled to be able to host these events and encouraged visitors to travel to Outback Queensland and experience the inspiring history of Qantas.

"Qantas Founders Museum is dedicated to telling the story of Qantas and while 2020 has been a tough year, it is important we celebrate this amazing achievement by Qantas," Mr Martin said.

"Qantas was established in Outback Queensland and there is no better way to appreciate the history of this airline than to travel through this region and learn about how the airline, with the support of the Outback communities, managed to grow into the major airline it is today.

"We have planned for our Qantas Centenary Program to include memorable one-off events to mark an extraordinary moment in Australian history and pay tribute to the many people and events that make the Qantas story."

Exclusive pics of the refurbished interior of a Qantas Super Constellation aircraft, which will act as a museum within the Qantas Founders Museum at Longreach. It tells the story of the Constellations which were part of the Qantas fleet from 1947 to 1963. Picture: Alleyne Johnson/QFOM

Qantas Founders Museum's Celebration of the Qantas Centenary Program of Events is as follows:

• Qantas Centenary Birthday - 16 November 2020 - On 16 November 2020, Australia's national airline, Qantas Airways, will turn 100 and to celebrate this incredible milestone Qantas Founders Museum has a number of activities planned for the day including free entry to the Museum, morning tea with birthday cake, guided tours of the National Heritage Listed Qantas Hangar, Curator talk and the Museum's aircraft tours and experiences.

• Red & White Gala - Friday 19 March 2021 - This event is the official opening of Qantas Founders Museum's new Airpark Roof and spectacular Luminescent Longreach show and will include a dinner experience under the Museum's Aircraft Roof.

• Roaring 1920s Evening- Friday 13 August 2021 - In the centenary year of Australia's national airline, Qantas Founders Museum will take their guests back to the 1920s in a themed evening to be held in the Museum's 1922 National Heritage Listed Qantas Hangar.

• Qantas Birthday Celebrations -Tuesday 16 November 2021 - On 16 November 2021, Qantas Airways will turn 101 years old and to celebrate, Qantas Founders Museum will provide free entry to the Museum for all visitors and a birthday cake for morning tea will be available for all to enjoy. In the evening, guests can enjoy a special three course dinner in the Main Exhibition Hall of Qantas Founders Museum.

• Celebration the Centenary of Qantas Exhibition Series - January - December 2021 - To mark the Qantas Centenary milestone Qantas Founders Museum's Curator Tom Harwood has curated three exhibitions to be displayed in the Museum's galleries for 2021. These iconic exhibitions include:

- The Donaldson Collection - 11 January - 21 March 2021

- Icons of Australian Skies by Mark Wilson - 29 March - 29 August 2021

- Our Qantas, Our People - 6 September -31 December 2021

· Prizes and give-aways - January - December 2021 Throughout the year, Qantas Founders

Museum will be giving away specials and gifts to visitors such as books, DVDs, restaurant vouchers, aircraft tours and more to celebrate Qantas and its special year.

The 2021 Celebration of the Qantas Centenary Program of events has been organised to replace the 2020 Centenary Events which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Celebration of the Qantas Centenary Program of Events is funded under the Year of Outback Tourism Events Program.

Tickets for the Celebration of the Qantas Centenary events will be available from early 2020.

Further details about Qantas Founders Museum's events including the Celebration of the Qantas Centenary Program of Events can be found at: www.qfom.com.au/events.

Bookings are essential for all Qantas Centenary events.