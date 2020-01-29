Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Student pilots Kimberley Pike and Thomas Fanshawe . Official opening of Qantas Group Pilot Academy at Wellcamp Airport. Wednesday, 29th Jan, 2020.
Student pilots Kimberley Pike and Thomas Fanshawe . Official opening of Qantas Group Pilot Academy at Wellcamp Airport. Wednesday, 29th Jan, 2020. Nev Madsen
Letters to the Editor

Qantas Pilot Academy students have the world ahead of them

28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE student pilots at the new Toowoomba USQ and Qantas training facility are entering the aviation industry at probably the best time ever for future careers. 

By the time they finish training the COVID crises will have been overcome and the skies will fill up again with eager travellers.

Many of the 6000 retrenched Qantas employees will not return and older pilots may take early retirement. 

For many, a door has closed but for others new doors open. 

Our daughter Zoe had a wonderful career in the airline, working in the Sydney headquarters in a team that planned aircraft movements and routes. 

She elected to leave just before retrenchment, with her externally completed M.A. in international business studies and flew to Singapore, just before the border lockdown. 

She was soon employed by Microsoft in a business capacity.

Other Qantas employees may not be so fortunate, but they should take solace in what was their career place in what is still the safest and one of the great airlines of the world. 

The students in our city studying to become pilots have a great future ahead of them.

PETER KNOBEL, Toowoomba

letterspromo

More Stories

letter to the editor qantas pilot academy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        Premium Content KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        News The horrific cases reveal a sad trend for our region.

        Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        Premium Content Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        News Two men have been charged with assaulting school staff.

        Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Premium Content Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Council News The fierce debate divided Southern Downs councillors, with the mayor threatening to...

        Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        Premium Content Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        News The investigations by Chinese officials rocked winemakers, who are adamant they...