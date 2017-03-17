QCWA sends SOS for help

FINGERS CROSSED: QCWA Condamine Valley Warwick branch treasurer June Sawyer and secretary Judy Bilbrough are hoping the branch won't be forced to close its Grafton St tea rooms.

THE Condamine Valley Warwick branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association may soon have to close its doors.

The tea rooms on Grafton St serve up hundreds of home-made sandwiches and cakes to at least 100 customers a day, five days a week. Amid rumours the popular dining spot would close, branch president Jean Croft said a decision was yet to be made.

"At this stage it's only in the wind,” Mrs Croft said.

"The problem has been getting people into the office jobs as president, secretary and treasurer, and we have until June to form an executive.

"The members in office this year all have to go out at the end of the financial year as that's the rules CWA has made.

"That's what we've spoken about at the last meeting, is getting new people in when the current people in office are required to leave those positions.”

Branch treasurer June Sawyer and secretary Judy Bilbrough are among the 16 women who volunteer at the tea rooms.

Mrs Bilbrough has sat on the executive, as well as serving up customer-favourite baked goods.

Without new members coming through, she said it was tough for long-serving members to continue in their roles.

"We have 28 members and the majority of them are over 80,” Mrs Bilbrough said.

"So a lot of us have already served in executive roles or, like me, they've come to the point where they just can't continue on.

"It's not just here though, it's state-wide.”

Mrs Sawyer said it was essential for members to be familiar with the organisation and have business savvy to help in office.

"This is a business, so the person who takes over really needs to know about accountancy,” she said.

"I was a bank accountant for many years so I was happy to take this on.”

"People stepping into these positions can't just walk in and take on these positions, they need to know what the CWA is all about.”

Volunteer Beatrice Hawkins said she was thrilled to serve the community down at the tea rooms.

"They're an absolutely wonderful bunch of people to work with,” Mrs Hawkins said.

"There's no place I'd rather be of a Thursday.”

Member for Southern Downs and associate QCWA member Lawrence Springborg said the organisation had long been an important component of social life in his electorate.

"The QCWA has been a part of this state's landscape for the better part of a century and they've done a great job of advocating the needs of rural communities, particularly women and children,” Mr Springborg said.

"You can also see what the branches offer throughout the state whether it's the tea rooms, hostel accommodation or halls available for anyone to use.

"Our party has often used the tea rooms in Warwick and Stanthorpe while we're in town including for party functions.

"I remember going to the Condamine Valley Warwick rooms as a teenager when I used to travel to Brisbane on the bus and I would be so excited to get a ham and tomato sandwich - one of the best you'll find in the state - and a cup of tea.

"Sadly it is a bit of a sign of the times that a few branches in my area have struggled in the past few years.”

Mrs Croft said while the QCWA was still a great organisation to be a part of, she thought it was not likely to bring in enough young members to take on office roles in the years to come.

"It's unfortunately not something that attracts younger people as much anymore,” she said.

"Nowadays life has changed - women are working for a lot longer and have other interested, whereas back when it started a lot of women wouldn't be working.

"It could help if we had new members and statewide we're always looking for new members.

"But it's not just that we need younger members, we need existing members to take on the executive.”

While nothing was set in stone, Mrs Croft said no one wanted to see the demise of the local branch.

"We've got our fingers crossed we'll find the new executive by June,” she said.

"If we can't form a committee we'll have to have a think about what we do as a branch.

"It's so sad, and we weren't ready for the news to be publicised but we would like to think we won't have to close.”