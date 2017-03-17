30°
News

QCWA sends SOS for help

Sophie Lester | 17th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
FINGERS CROSSED: QCWA Condamine Valley Warwick branch treasurer June Sawyer and secretary Judy Bilbrough are hoping the branch won't be forced to close its Grafton St tea rooms.
FINGERS CROSSED: QCWA Condamine Valley Warwick branch treasurer June Sawyer and secretary Judy Bilbrough are hoping the branch won't be forced to close its Grafton St tea rooms. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Condamine Valley Warwick branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association may soon have to close its doors.

The tea rooms on Grafton St serve up hundreds of home-made sandwiches and cakes to at least 100 customers a day, five days a week. Amid rumours the popular dining spot would close, branch president Jean Croft said a decision was yet to be made.

"At this stage it's only in the wind,” Mrs Croft said.

"The problem has been getting people into the office jobs as president, secretary and treasurer, and we have until June to form an executive.

"The members in office this year all have to go out at the end of the financial year as that's the rules CWA has made.

"That's what we've spoken about at the last meeting, is getting new people in when the current people in office are required to leave those positions.”

Branch treasurer June Sawyer and secretary Judy Bilbrough are among the 16 women who volunteer at the tea rooms.

Mrs Bilbrough has sat on the executive, as well as serving up customer-favourite baked goods.

Without new members coming through, she said it was tough for long-serving members to continue in their roles.

"We have 28 members and the majority of them are over 80,” Mrs Bilbrough said.

"So a lot of us have already served in executive roles or, like me, they've come to the point where they just can't continue on.

"It's not just here though, it's state-wide.”

Mrs Sawyer said it was essential for members to be familiar with the organisation and have business savvy to help in office.

"This is a business, so the person who takes over really needs to know about accountancy,” she said.

"I was a bank accountant for many years so I was happy to take this on.”

"People stepping into these positions can't just walk in and take on these positions, they need to know what the CWA is all about.”

Volunteer Beatrice Hawkins said she was thrilled to serve the community down at the tea rooms.

"They're an absolutely wonderful bunch of people to work with,” Mrs Hawkins said.

"There's no place I'd rather be of a Thursday.”

Member for Southern Downs and associate QCWA member Lawrence Springborg said the organisation had long been an important component of social life in his electorate.

"The QCWA has been a part of this state's landscape for the better part of a century and they've done a great job of advocating the needs of rural communities, particularly women and children,” Mr Springborg said.

"You can also see what the branches offer throughout the state whether it's the tea rooms, hostel accommodation or halls available for anyone to use.

"Our party has often used the tea rooms in Warwick and Stanthorpe while we're in town including for party functions.

"I remember going to the Condamine Valley Warwick rooms as a teenager when I used to travel to Brisbane on the bus and I would be so excited to get a ham and tomato sandwich - one of the best you'll find in the state - and a cup of tea.

"Sadly it is a bit of a sign of the times that a few branches in my area have struggled in the past few years.”

Mrs Croft said while the QCWA was still a great organisation to be a part of, she thought it was not likely to bring in enough young members to take on office roles in the years to come.

"It's unfortunately not something that attracts younger people as much anymore,” she said.

"Nowadays life has changed - women are working for a lot longer and have other interested, whereas back when it started a lot of women wouldn't be working.

"It could help if we had new members and statewide we're always looking for new members.

"But it's not just that we need younger members, we need existing members to take on the executive.”

While nothing was set in stone, Mrs Croft said no one wanted to see the demise of the local branch.

"We've got our fingers crossed we'll find the new executive by June,” she said.

"If we can't form a committee we'll have to have a think about what we do as a branch.

"It's so sad, and we weren't ready for the news to be publicised but we would like to think we won't have to close.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  condamine valley warwick tea rooms membership qcwa warwick warwick community

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Warwick shopping redevelopment unfolds

Warwick shopping redevelopment unfolds

Rose City renovations making headway at last

Warwick promotion push vandalised

DISAPPOINTED: Robert Eastwell and Graham Buchner are disappointed that vandals damaged an LED display promoting Warwick events. INSET: Mr Buchner shows what he thinks may have been used to damage the sign.

Defaced sign disappoints volunteer

Farmers given 'no notice' of human waste, raw sewage spill

OH POO: Raw effluent has spilled into Quart Pot Creek. INSET: Chris Wren was not warned of the spillage.

Stanthorpe crops put at risk by raw effluent spill

New 'prestige' blocks for Warwick

Doug Rickert, Keith Canning, Ray Armitage, Brent Bowles and Clancy Armitage (front) turn the sod.

Work has started at the new Warwick Heights development

Local Partners

Young kids brave shave to fundraise

Children as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients and their families on the Southern Downs as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

Property prices reveal mixed bag for Southern Downs

FLAT MARKET: Residential land values have generally remained unchanged in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

FIND out if your land value has gone up, down or remained the same.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Annual sports dinner on Monday at the RSL

MULTIPLE WINS: Wallabies player Greg Holmes is one of 45 winners in the sports star awards.

Sports Star awards

Numbers up yet again for Daily News Pentath-run

Warwick parkrunners joined with parkrunners from around the nation in last year's Daily News Pentath-run.

Strong early interest in the five-event Pentath-run

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

NEW video from Prince William’s notorious ski trip has emerged showing the future King dirty dancing with his hand on a woman's waist.

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!