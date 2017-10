Police and firefighters on the scene after a fire in a vehicle was put out in East Warwick.

Police and firefighters on the scene after a fire in a vehicle was put out in East Warwick. Gerard Walsh

ONE unit from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service was on scene to quickly put a car fire out in East St.

Emergency services were called to the scene around noon.

East St resident Doreen Bartley said she heard the sirens and went out to see the car on fire just down the road.

"The flames and smoke was coming out of the top and bottom of the motor but was not in the main part of the vehicle,” she said.

"It was a good save by the firies.”

Warwick police were also on scene.