QLD Agriculture Minister tours Warwick, grants funding

AG MINISTER IN TOWN: State Agricultural Minister Mark Furner visited Warwick as part of his wider tour of farms and businesses on the Southern Downs.

AG MINISTER IN TOWN: State Agricultural Minister Mark Furner visited Warwick as part of his wider tour of farms and businesses on the Southern Downs.

THE Southern Downs will this week play host to State Agricultural Minister Mark Furner as part of his first post-pandemic tour of regional Queensland.

Mr Furner will be visiting several of the region’s farming and agricultural businesses that received $250,000 from the State Government’s Rural Economic Development grants, including Carey Bros Abattoir in Yangan and Inglewood Organic poultry farm.

According to Mr Furner, these grants combined with the government-funded “COVID-19 Support Loans” would be crucial for the region’s agricultural industries’ recovery from the coronavirus.

“The RED grants have been a real success for this region,” Mr Furner said.

“These grants run on the basis of the government providing up to $250,000, which is generally matched by the business, and it’s around developing employment as a result of introducing new technologies.

“On the Southern Downs alone, there’s been $4.1 million going into 32 businesses, creating 22 jobs.”

Mr Furner said he had visited Carey Bros to see the state funding in action, with the abattoir set to install a new pressurised cooker that will reduce carcass waste and increase productivity.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of these grants as the resulting jobs are coming online, and being able to meet Greg Carey at Carey Bros only confirmed that,” he said.

“We could really see the kind of difference the extra funding and those 10 jobs is going to make for them and the local community.

“We’re also going to Inglewood Organics, and they’re an organisation that will deliver 15 new jobs in that regional centre.”

Mr Furner added that the other stops on his tour of regional Queensland would be about meeting farmers and businesses putting their RED grants to good use, with more funding to be released in the near future.

“This is the first time since the end of February that we’ve been able to get out into the regions and actually meet people, so it’s been great,” he said.

“One thing I thoroughly enjoy is engaging with not only farmers, but also businesses along the supply chain that rely upon that produce.

“We’ll soon be announcing round three of the funding as well, which we’re hoping will be another huge success.”