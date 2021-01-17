A Queensland celebrity seminar spruiker is being sued after she allegedly failed to repay a friend nearly $225,000 following a failed bid to lure Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon to a speaking event in Brisbane.

Jacqueline Terri Nagle, 49, from Scarborough, and her company JTN Investment Company Pty Ltd, trading as Speakable You, have been sued in the District Court in Brisbane by her former friend and investor Karen Daphne McCauley, 63, from Brookfield, in Brisbane's west.

Mrs McCauley claims Ms Nagle has failed to repay her $224,700 in loans and allegedly unauthorised bank transfers, despite repeated demands for the money.

Jacqueline Nagel.

Mrs McCauley alleges Ms Nagle has acknowledged she owes the money to Mrs McCauley via Facebook enail messages exchanged between 2018 and 2020.

The $224,700 includes $12,210 for "coaching fees" charged her credit card allegedly by Ms Nagle in 2018 without Mrs McCauley's knowledge when no coaching was given, as well as a further $82,500 was taken from her bank account between July and October 2018 and $112,500 loaned to Ms Nagle.

The pair met in late 2017 when Ms McCauley sought coaching from Ms Nagle, the claim states.

Reece Witherspoon.

Ms Nagle's previous company The Simpatico Connection Pty Ltd went bust in 2016 owing creditor's over $2.24 million after celebrity speaking events costing $2000 a head and featuring Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon were cancelled.

The cancellation came after only $207,000 worth of tickets were sold, far less than the $1.48 million cost of bringing Witherspoon to Australia.

Speakable You offers sales training, coaching in speechwriting and boasts it can boost clients' media profiles, according to its website.

Ms Nagle has filed a notice of her intention to defend the claims.

Mrs McCauley's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment by The Sunday Mail.

No date has been set for hearing.

Originally published as Qld celebrity spruiker accused of $225k cash grab