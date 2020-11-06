Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

HEALTH authorities haven't ruled out shutting Queensland's border to New South Wales again if the southern state reopens to Victoria.

It comes as Flight Centre boss Graham "Skroo" Turner again took aim at the State Government, claiming there appeared to be "decision making paralysis" around borders.

Queensland recorded zero cases again yesterday, marking 56 days without community transmission.

Asked whether Queensland would close its borders to NSW if it reopened to Victoria, which it plans to do at the end of this month, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said those decisions would continue to be made.

"We know this pandemic is not over, these decisions will continue to be made as our health response continues and we continue to see new cases across the nation," she said.

Graham “Skroo” Turner of Flight Centre. Picture: James Croucher

The spokeswoman said a range of criteria was used to determine hot spots including testing rates and cases of local transmission.

"Other criteria may be used at the discretion of the Chief Health Officer," she said.

Queensland currently defines Victoria as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Mr Turner took aim at the Government for "only making decisions once a month or every 30 days".

"Imagine in business or any other fields including health you only made decisions on crucial and urgent issues like borders once a month," he said during the company's annual general meeting yesterday.

"They need to get their act together and update decisions at least weekly - probably daily."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire Dylan Coker

Meanwhile Gladys Berejiklian has hit out at Annastacia Palaszczuk after the Queensland Premier waited three days to reply to the NSW Premier who messaged her congratulating her on the election and seeking a discussion about borders.

It was yesterday revealed Ms Palaszczuk texted Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday night following the State of Origin win with "Queenslander".

Ms Berejiklian said she "didn't know whether to be shocked or bemused" by the response.

"I'm worried about jobs and I'm worried about people not seeing their families, and she just rubbed in the fact that Queensland won the game, that's fine," she said.

"She didn't mention borders, she can mention 'thanks for the congratulations'."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Ms Palaszczuk's spokesman said there had been no conversation about the border reopening.

The NSW Premier yesterday said she hoped her move to allow free travel to Victorians from later this month would compel Western Australia and Queensland to open their borders, labelling the respective premier's "stubborn".

