QLD election candidates pending for other parties

Goondiwindi Regional Councillor Rob Mackenzie has hinted he would still consider standing as an independent candidate at the State Election.

THE Southern Downs has long been a stronghold for the Liberal National Party, but a looming state election could hold a shake up for the traditionally safe seat.

Long-time LNP member and Goondiwindi Councillor Rob Mackenzie resigned from the party earlier in the year after a decades-old drink driving charge eliminated him from preselection.

Since being snubbed by the LNP, Cr Mackenzie said he would consider running as an independent candidate.

But when asked pointedly whether he would nominate, he said nothing had been decided.

"I've been busy with my council commitments but I am conscious of the community's needs in the lead up to the state election,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"I would go far as to say people are disillusioned not just by the major parties but by parties in general - they don't feel the parties are representing them at the grass roots level any more.

"They're being told what to think and how to vote rather than having someone listen to their concerns.

"I had said a number of times would be happy to pack up after being rejected at preselection but people have kept contacting me in support of my nomination and that is why I am still considering it.”

Cr Mackenzie said roads and water security were the two biggest issues overlooked for the electorate.

Labor, One Nation and the Greens are still all yet to name candidates.

Queensland Labor spokesman Brent Hampstead said the party would soon endorse a candidate but would not specify how long that would take.

"A preselection process is still underway,” Mr Hampstead said.

"We're committed to putting top quality candidates in every seat across Queensland.

"The Southern Downs has not been a focus over and above what we have in every other seat.”

One Nation was thought to make its mark on the conservative seat at this election but has not yet named a candidate.

The Daily News contacted One Nation for comment on if and when they would name a candidate but had not received a response by time of print.

Despite being the only candidate nominated on the Southern Downs thus far, LNP candidate James Lister said he did not expect to go into the election unopposed.

"I haven't given a lot of though to the other candidates as I've been trying to get around to as many people as I can and becoming familiar with what they expect from their representation,” Mr Lister said.

"I don't think people are disillusioned, they can be disappointed by politicians, and that's why I'm finding out what everyone would expect of me if I were to be their local member.”