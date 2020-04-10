Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget

        News Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party went ahead despite bans in place.

        • 10th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
        Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        premium_icon Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        News BUSINESSES on the Southern Downs hope the Jobkeeper payment will help them stay...

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day