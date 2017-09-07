22°
News

Qld election could be held in Nov as unions target seats

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election. Tara Croser
by Sarah Vogler

AS Annastacia Palaszczuk remains coy over the date of the looming State Election, campaign planning is in full swing behind the scenes with the unions identifying their target seats ahead of the poll.

The Courier-Mail can reveal union campaign planning is well advanced with the Queensland Council of Unions selecting 16 electorates across the state that it will target in the lead up to the election to help Labor win the 47 seats it needs to govern in its own right.

The electorates include a mix of Labor-held and LNP-held seats in Brisbane and the regions.

The North Queensland seat of Whitsunday - currently held by LNP MP Jason Costigan with a margin of less than one per cent - is among the seats to be targeted by the QCU campaign as are the marginal Brisbane seats of Mansfield and Everton, also held by the LNP.

Unions played a key role in unseating several LNP MPs at the last State Election with former police minister Jack Dempsey among the high-profile political scalps claimed.

More at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  editors picks politics queensland

News Corp Australia
Horror New England Hwy crash victims named

Horror New England Hwy crash victims named

BREAKING: Police worked for several days to track down the victims' family

Why 3000 childcare workers are walking off the job today

Childcare workers are paid as little as $21 an hour to ensure the safety, wellbeing and early education our our future generation.

It is expected to be the biggest sector walk-off in Aussie history

$25 flights a ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes 8000 tickets

BEEN hankering for a mini-getaway to escape the rat race?

Newsagency revealed as $30M winner yet to be found

$30 million lotto win - (L) Lucy Marshall, Leonie Ellis and Chris McKechnie from Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Local Partners