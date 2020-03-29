QLD Elections wrap: Bundaberg mayor claims victory

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey has claimed victory, becoming the first person leading the regional council to be re-elected to a second term.

Mr Dempsey has secured 64 per cent of first preferences, with almost three quarters of votes counted.

"This is a resounding endorsement and I appreciate the community's overwhelming expression of confidence," he said.

Mr Dempsey said he would get on with the job of crafting the region's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are fighting an invisible enemy who threatens our lives, jobs and wellbeing," he said.

Mr Dempsey is the first to be re-elected for a second term as mayor of Bundaberg Regional Council since it was formed in 2008.

POWER LIKELY TO BE NEXT MAYOR WITH CORONAVIRUS HIS BIGGEST CHALLENGE

WHISTLEBLOWER Darren Power, who is likely to become Logan's next mayor, says the biggest challenges will be guiding the city through the coronavirus, drafting a budget in weeks and deciding on the next CEO.

It is expected he will return to council chambers with the three councillors who backed him and supported former chief executive Sharon Kelsey.

Preliminary results show former Division 10 councillor Darren Power will take up the post after defeating seven other candidates.

He is likely to be joined by councillors Lisa Bradley (Division 1), Laurie Koranski (Division 4), and Jon Raven (Division 5) who are expected to be returned to their seats after one of the most volatile periods in the city's history.

Mr Power said his biggest challenge will be to guide the city through the coronavirus but was also aware of having to draft a budget within weeks and help the council select a new CEO.

PREFERENCES TO DECIDE TWO-HORSE RACE FOR MORETON BAY

LONG-TIME councillor Peter Flannery and local Chris Thompson will most likely need preferences to decide who becomes the next mayor of Australia's third largest local government.

Mr Flannery is currently sitting on 29.6 per cent of the vote, slightly ahead of Mr Thompson's 28.2.

The three other mayoral candidates are all sitting between 10 and 15 per cent of the vote.

As of 11.40am Sunday, 31.9 per cent of the vote had been counted.

Division 9 is also shaping up as a close race, with former acting mayor Mike Charlton (43.3 per cent) battling to hold his seat against challenger Cath Tonks (42.7 per cent).

At 11.40am, there is less than one per cent separating the two.

BRISBANE LORD MAYOR ADRIAN SCHRINNER WINS DESPITE RESULTS MELTDOWN

ADRIAN Schrinner is confident he has won the race for Brisbane Lord Mayor despite a farcical results fail when the ECQ's website melted down, revealing barely any of the vote count.

The incumbent mayor was last night declaring his scrutineers had confirmed he had been returned to the Brisbane lord mayoralty in an election night filled with confusion as results slowly trickled in.

Labor's Patrick Condren was not conceding defeat though, insisting it was unlikely a result would be known last night and that he remained "positive".

The latest preliminary count published by the ECQ at 11.30pm showed Cr Schrinner was ahead of Mr Condren on first preferences with 45.65 per cent compared to his rival's 31.77 per cent.

At close of counting last night, the Electoral Commission had counted less than half the vote (41 per cent) amid "technical issues".

