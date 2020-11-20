Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
News

QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

More Stories

central desert editors picks missing person peter english

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s gross’: Mouse mayhem hits Darling Downs

        Premium Content ‘It’s gross’: Mouse mayhem hits Darling Downs

        News Residents across the region are battling a plague of mice – there have been reports of roads swarming with rodents while online people compare their catches, some in...

        New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        Premium Content New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        News Plans five years in the making couldn’t have come at a better time for the...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland

        CLASS OF 2020: Warwick graduates step into future

        Premium Content CLASS OF 2020: Warwick graduates step into future

        Education Leaving behind a Year 12 like no other, Warwick’s next gen say they’re ready to...