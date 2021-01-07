Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
Health

Hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2021 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A worker in one of Queensland's quarantine hotels has tested positive to COVID-19.

The worker, believed to be a cleaner, tested positive to the virus overnight.

It's understood the hotel is in Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will address the media about the positive case at 11.30am.

The Department has been contacted for comment.

Neither NSW nor Victoria recorded a COVID-19 case.

NSW reported no local coronavirus cases out of 27,879 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Six cases were reported in hotel quarantine.

Acting Premier John Barilaro this morning said one case from Avalon had emerged this morning outside of the official reporting period.

Victoria's result came as a genomic link was established between a mystery case and the NSW Northern Beaches cluster.

The mystery Vermont South case, which was announced yesterday, may have been acquired at the MCG or Chadstone.

Premier Daniel Andrews returned from holidays to announce the case is linked to the NSW outbreak, and said he would be urging National Cabinet to introduce mandatory testing of international flight crews and daily testing of hotel quarantine staff.

Mr Andrews said a national approach was needed.

 

 

More to come.

Originally published as Qld hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs

        ‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Man’s abusive frenzy at scene of house fire

        Premium Content ‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Man’s abusive frenzy at scene of house...

        News The Southern Downs man claimed an accidental drug dose was to blame for his...

        IN COURT: Police raid uncovers support worker’s drug secret

        Premium Content IN COURT: Police raid uncovers support worker’s drug secret

        News The shock police search also uncovered a healthy stash of drug utensils in the...