Qld racer still critical after bike smashing into wall

Photos from the Facebook page of Max Thompson, a riding instructor who was critically injured in a crash at Stanthorpe on the weekend. Photo: Craig Annetts

A MOTORBIKE rider who was critically injured when he slammed into a wall at high speed in Stanthorpe on the weekend has been identified as Gold Coast riding instructor Max Thompson.

The 61-year-old from Runaway Bay - who has trained thousands of budding motorcyclists - was racing at Carnell Raceway in Stanthorpe on Saturday afternoon when organisers say his Yamaha TZ350 left the track at speed, sending him hurtling into a wall.

Queensland Early Motorcycle Sports Club (QEMSC) secretary Rex Dell said Mr Thompson was unconscious when medical staff first rushed to his aid but had regained consciousness by the time paramedics took him to hospital.

"We had a historic race meeting there (at Stanthorpe on the weekend)," Mr Dell said.

More at Gold Coast Bulletin