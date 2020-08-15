Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there were no new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday morning. Picture: David Kapernick
Queensland Premier Annastacia Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there were no new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday morning. Picture: David Kapernick
Health

Qld records two-week virus streak

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
15th Aug 2020 1:55 PM

Queensland has recorded its 14th consecutive day without any COVID-19 community transmission, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there had been no new cases in the 24 hours to Saturday.

It comes after two sailors on board a cargo ship off Townsville tested positive for the virus on Friday, sparking fears the virus could ripple through the ship.

However, all remaining crew have tested negative.

Ms Palaszczuk said the infected pair were now in hospital, where they were being treated and quarantined.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I want to reassure Queenslanders that both Maritime Safety and Queensland Health are working collaboratively to make sure the ship is being monitored and two people have been removed directly to hospital," she said.

There were more than 5600 coronavirus tests conducted in the 24 hours to Saturday.

Queensland has just nine active cases.

Originally published as Qld records two-week virus streak

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Premium Content DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Weather The unseasonal soaking could make all the difference for producers on the Southern...

        Warwick man charged with drink driving

        Premium Content Warwick man charged with drink driving

        News The man was allegedly driving at more than double the legal alcohol limit.

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the...