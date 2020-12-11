Menu
Queensland will throw open its borders to its Kiwi neighbours tomorrow - just in time for Christmas.
Welcome back, NZ! State to re-open border to New Zealand

by and Ellen Ransley
11th Dec 2020 6:40 AM

Queensland will open its borders to New Zealand from 1am on Saturday, the Premier announced on live television on Friday.

Annastacia Palaszczuk told Today the "great success story of Queensland" and that of New Zealand had resulted in the chief health officer's surprise decision.

"Dr Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is also good to go," she said.

"So, visitors coming in from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow are welcome into Queensland.

"We are hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to hotel quarantine upon return, and then there would be free flowing movement between the two."

