QLD virus outbreak teens cop $4000 fine

The teenagers at the centre of Queensland's latest coronavirus outbreak have been identified and issued with a fine of $4000 each after travelling to Melbourne and sparking fears of a second wave in the northern state.

Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu, both 19, travelled together from Melbourne via Sydney to Brisbane, arriving in the Queensland capital on July 21,The Courier-Mail reported.

On Wednesday night, the teens were issued with a hefty fine after allegedly lying to authorities about where they had been and failing to quarantine.

Their activities sparked warnings of a "perfect storm" that could see case numbers rise due to the large number of public places they visited and the size of the households they lived in.

Queensland reported its first case of community transmission Wednesday, the first in 46 days, after a 22-year-old woman, reportedly a sister of one of the women, also tested positive for coronavirus. She is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Diana Lasu (L) and Olivia Winnie Muranga (R). Picture: Facebook

Ms Muranga, 19, is a cleaner at Parklands Christian College in Park Ridge, west of Brisbane, and did not self-isolate on her return to Logan, instead working three days at the private school before being later diagnosed with the virus. The school issued a warning to staff and students on Wednesday.

"The staff member was on site last week and then rang in sick and then that's when the trace program started," Principal Gary Cully told The Courier-Mail.

"I think they were onsite three days.

"As far as I'm aware they were not symptomatic while they were onsite and then called in sick the following day and then the next week were tested."

A number of other staff members are in isolation "as a precautionary measure", Mr Cully added.

Chatswood Hills State School also closed for deep cleaning today after one of the women worked at after school care.

BREAKING: Chatswood Hills SS will close temporarily, a confirmed COVID case was an employee at the Outside School Hours Care

Queensland Health Minister Steve Miles said a massive contact tracing effort was underway around Brisbane and Logan following the actions of Muranga and Lasu.

"These young women have gone about their business in the communities that they live in and so there will be a large amount of contact tracing to be done, largely within the Logan and Springfield areas, including shopping malls, restaurants and a church," he told reporters this morning.

"Our contact tracers are doing that work right now. There is also a number of close contacts in both of their households. They will now be ordered to quarantine.

"They travelled on flights VA 863 and PA977. The Queensland Health contact tracers are identifying close contacts from those flights."

Queensland has seen 1079 people test positive for coronavirus, an increase of three from yesterday after the three woman were diagnosed.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk didn't mince words when she spoke about the state's new cases.

"I'm absolutely furious that this has happened," Ms Palaszczuk said. "These two people have gone to Victoria, have come back and have given misleading information to authorities.

The premier also announced the Greater Sydney region would be blocked from Queensland from 1am Saturday due to ongoing community transmission around the city.

"There will be a thorough police investigation here but now we have to act as a community and in the areas where the chief health officer says need to be closed, will be closed and I urge people in those areas when that list goes out later on today to please ensure that if you are feeling sick you must go and get tested," she said.

"It is incredibly important now more than ever if you are feeling sick you must go and get tested."

The Premier pressed the importance of testing. Picture: Paul Beutel

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said she was "very, very disappointed" in the actions of the two women and would be moving them to quarantine in hotels.

"I think it was reckless," she told reporters.

"They are in two households. At this point in time they are in their home but I am organising them to go into hotels."

She said a police investigation is underway.

Queensland's deputy police commissioner Steve Gollschewski, said the investigation was still ongoing but "the initial investigation is indicating that there were incorrect details on their declaration passes".

Originally published as QLD virus outbreak teens cop $4000 fine