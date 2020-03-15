Menu
77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman dies after contracting coronavirus
Health

Sunshine Coast woman dies after contracting coronavirus

by Madura McCormack
15th Mar 2020 5:38 PM

 

A 77-YEAR-OLD woman who died in New South Wales after contracting coronavirus on March 13 was from Queensland, and likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco.

The Courier-Mail understands the 77-year-old woman from Noosaville on the sunshine coast, had been on a flight to Sydney on March 13 when her condition deteriorated significantly.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

health authorities believe she contracted it from her daughter who had returned from San Francisco two weeks earlier and it was not known at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

