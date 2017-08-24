QLDers condemn drink driving

POLICE OPERATION: Random breath testing and drug testing can occur anytime, anywhere, so make good judgments to drive safely.

WARWICK drivers have been urged to condemn drink and drug driving as part of Road Safety Week.

In the Warwick policing district, 355 drink driving offences have been recorded since January 2016, including 127 since the beginning of the year.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said though most did the right thing, even a single drink or drug driver was one too many.

"There are a lot of campaigns around about reducing drink driving but the reality is these offences continue,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"No one wants to stop you from having a good time but we want these people to make better decisions.

"RBTs are a constant and traffic enforcement happens on a daily basis all in the name of road safety.

"This week is just about the reinforcing that message as people who drink or drug drive are putting other drivers at risk as do those that speed or drive while tired or while using their phone.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said anyone who has had too much to drink needed to plan a ride home or stay at a mate's place rather than get behind the wheel.

Main Roads and Road Safety Acting Minister Steven Miles said it was timely to hammer home the message it's never okay to drink or drug drive.

"Tragically, 46 people lost their lives to crashes involving drunk drivers and riders in Queensland in 2016,” Mr Miles said.

"These deaths were preventable and, as a community, we need to take a stand and say it is completely unacceptable.

"In the five years to April 2017, more than 115,000 drink driving offences were committed in Queensland and almost 30,000 drug driving offences.

"Alcohol and drugs - including prescription and the over-the-counter drugs - can affect your judgment, vision, co-ordination and reflexes - all of which increase your risk of having a potentially fatal crash.”