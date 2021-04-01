QRL boss to stand down after 10 years

The Queensland Rugby League is on the lookout for a new boss with Rob Moore to tender his resignation after more than a decade's service.

Moore will stand down as managing director in October after navigating the Queensland Rugby League through some turbulent times - including last year's unprecedented COVID crisis which threatened to bankrupt the NRL.

The QRL's flagship rugby league team, the Maroons, won seven Origin campaigns during the tenure of Moore, who replaced the late chief executive Ross Livermore in 2011.

Moore was first employed by the QRL as an education-and-development manager, before accepting a position with the Queensland Government as the deputy director-general for sport and recreation services.

Rob Moore is on the way out at the QRL. Picture: Jamie Hanson

After guiding the organisation through a decade of on and off field success, Moore is now committed to supporting a leadership transition at the QRL.

QRL chief operating officer Rohan Sawyer is touted as a possible successor, while board member Ben Ikin, who applied for the Broncos' CEO post last year, possesses an impressive rugby league portfolio.

"By the time we reach October, it will be 10-and-a-half years in my current role and the timing of my departure has been designed to assist the QRL with the transition process," Moore said.

"Finishing up towards the end of this year will provide the successful applicant with the opportunity to be involved in funding negotiations with the ARL Commission, as well as other important conversations around future governance models for the game.

"From a timing point of view, it made sense - and while it is hard to leave our people after collectively achieving so much during such a challenging period, I know I have made the right decision, both professionally and personally.

"I would like to thank my fellow directors and colleagues, as well as our clubs, leagues and partners, for their support and guidance.

"It has been a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding experience and I'm now looking forward to a big few months with the focus on our participants, from community footy to our statewide competitions and high-performance pathways."

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher congratulated Moore on his achievements and his role in assembling the organisation's senior leadership team to help the code survive the COVID pandemic.

"What stands out to me is Rob's integrity and decency, as well as the level of respect our staff here have for him," Hatcher said.

"He continues to be a great advocate for the game, and is someone who is both highly regarded and highly respected by his peers across all levels of sport and rugby league.

"Rob has never been one to seek the limelight or accolades, but behind the scenes he gets things done, and is always very measured when it comes to the big issues in the game.

"It is a testament to Rob's leadership that we've been able to grow on and off the field."

Originally published as QRL boss to stand down after 10 years