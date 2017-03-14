Quality cattle on display

READY FOR CONTEST: Warwick Show Prime Cattle Committee members David Friend and Joe Browne, chairman Bill Gross and chief steward Glen Whitton a preparing for a top show.

THE Warwick Show is a little over a week away and quality livestock entries are being sought for the 150th year.

Prime Cattle Committee chairman Bill Gross said prime cattle entries would close this Friday.

Mr Gross urged anyone interested in exhibiting to enter into what he said would be an excellent competition.

"We hope we'll have lots of entries as we always get top quality cattle,” he said.

"The numbers so far have been quite reasonable.

"Trevor Luscombe from Toowoomba will be judging at Warwick as well, he's been going round to all the shows as a led steer judge.

"All up there's about $2000 in prizemoney up for grabs, including $1000 for the champion vealer yearling at this year's show.”

A long-time chairman of prime cattle, Mr Gross said he had seen the quality of entrants improve steadily over the decades.

He offered a few tips for anyone observing the judging on March 24.

"We definitely bring in a good class of showmen in the cattle from the Warwick district, and sometimes Clifton and Toowoomba too,” he said.

"Confirmation is the big thing, as well as weight for age - because the quicker it's grown, the better usually - and temperament.

"We tend to see a lot of limousin crosses, murray greys and anguses, but there's also a fair few charolais.”

"I like the murray greys - I got champion beast at Stanthorpe this year and my grandson William got champion trade beast at Killarney.”

Judging for the prime cattle competition will start from 9am on March 24, followed by the sale at 3pm.

Entries close this Friday.

All cattle must be delivered to the Warwick Saleyards by 4pm on March 23 to be weighed and transferred to the showgrounds.

For entry forms and more information, phone 46619060 or go to warwick showandrodeo.com.au