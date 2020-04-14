Quarantine hotel guests rules revealed

Never leaving your room, the three knocks and 10-second rule, and how to be strong during "frightening" isolation are among the rules and advice Australians are issued upon returning to the country and entering quarantine.

Ah Ka, who is six months pregnant with her and Australian partner Mark Russell's second child stepped off a Singapore Airlines flight from Cambodia into the world of isolation on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who has a three-year-old daughter she hasn't seen except on Facebook Messenger since December, was handed three face masks before boarding the flight.

On landing and being ferried to a hotel she was handed a sheet of NSW Government and hotel rules issued to every returnee from overseas.

The Marriott Hotel, where Ah Ka is isolated at its Sydney Central Park branch, describes the quarantine as "challenging", but insists its rules of having no contact, even visual, with staff be followed.

The NSW Government calls it "frightening", and exhorts returnees to be strong.

"Think about how you have coped with difficult situations and reassure your self that you will cope with this situation too," says a NSW fact sheet signed by chief health officer Kerry Chant and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

"Remember that isolation won't last for long."

Along with a fact sheet from the NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, the instructions include advice on how to cope with isolation anxiety and wearing a mask in a private garden.

Marriott International issues each quarantined person staying at its hotels with an edict saying "do not leave your room unless instructed to do so by the hotel or emergency service personnel".

"The hotel is aware that the next 14 days in self-isolation is going to be challenging," its rules read.

"Once inside your room you are required to remain there until the 14 days have passed."

Under the heading "Hotel Service Approach" it instructs people to "please use our telephone and understand that orders, deliveries and collections to and from your room will be left outside your door.

"Please be advised that after a delivery is made to your room, our team member will knock on the door three times. Please allow 10 seconds before you open the door to receive the delivery."

The rules say isolation can be ‘frightening’.

These are the NSW Government instructions for persons quarantining inside hotels, or isolating at home after returning from overseas.

DO NOT LEAVE HOME TO SHOP

"You should not lave your home to shop for food or other supplies," it reads.

"Ask your family, friends or other members of the household to pick up your groceries and medicines for you.

If this is not possible, you may be able to order … by telephone.

SEPARATE YOURSELF FROM OTHER PEOPLE AT HOME

"If you're sharing a home with others, as much as possible, you should:

remain separated from others, wear a surgical mask when you are in the same room as another person

Use a separate bathroom if available, avoid shared or communal areas and wear a surgical mask when moving through these areas.

Make sure you do not share a room with people who are at risk of severe disease such as elderly people and those who have heart, lung or kidney conditions, or diabetes.

People who do not have an essential need to be in the home should not visit while you are in isolation.

WASH YOUR HANDS BEFORE ENTERING AN AREA WITH OTHER PEOPLE

"You should wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for about 20 seconds.

isolation, especially:

Before entering an area used by other people, after using the bathroom, after coughing or sneezing, before putting on and after removing face masks.

Alternatively you can use an alcohol-based sanitiser if your hands are not visibly dirty.

WEAR YOUR MASK PROPERLY

"Make sure your surgical mask covers your nose and mouth at all times, and avoid touching your mask unnecessarily.

WEAR A MASK IN THE GARDEN

"You can go into your private garden or courtyard. Wear a surgical mask is there is anyone there who is not in home isolation.

If you live in an apartment you can go onto your private balcony if you have one.

You can go into common garden areas while wearing a surgical mask.

Please go quickly through any common areas on the way there.

TIPS TO HELP YOU COPE WITH 'FRIGHTENING" HOME ISOLATION

"Being in home isolation can be frightening, particularly for young people.

We've put together some tips for coping.

Talk to other members of the family about COVID-19 to reduce anxiety.

Reassure young children using age appropriate language.

Keep up normal daily routine as much as possible.

Ask your child's school to supply lesson information and homework by email.

TRAVEL ON ARRIVAL

"If you are well you can travel to your home or hotel by public transport, taxi or ride share. Remember you should wear a surgical mask while travelling.

Once you get to your home or hotel you just restrict activities outside your home/hotel. except for seeking medical care when you should call ahead and wear a surgical mask when attending.

You should not go to work, school/university/childcare, the gym, public areas, and you should not use public transport, taxis or ride sharing services.

MONITORING FOR SYMPTOMS

"You should watch for: fever, cough, shortness of breath, and also chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, runny nose, muscle pain, diarrhoea.

If you develop symptoms you should also wear a mask while in the presence of other household members, even if they are also in isolation."

Rules of quarantine are issued by police, the government and the hotel where returnees are confined to or 14 days.