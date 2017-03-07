The 'Queen' of Warwick has passed away aged 100

OUR much loved lady, Florence Slattery, often dubbed the Queen of Warwick passed away peacefully on Sunday aged 100 years and eight months.

Mrs Slattery who had been living at Warwick's Akooramak Nursing Home for many years, was a well known socialite in Warwick and matriach of the Red Hat Society in Australia.

For Mrs Slattery's 100th birthday celebrations in June 2016, more than 150 Red Hatter ladies travelled from across Queensland to celebrate their queen mother's milestone.

Florence Slattery with the big basket of flowers gifted to her for her 100th birthday from her beloved Rose City Red Hatters. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News Jayden Brown

Mrs Slattery outlived two husbands and a son and was a beloved mother and mother-in-law to Pam and Noel McMurtrie, Nannette Grimsey, Robbie (dec) and Jan Reid, Anna and Peter Poole, Debbie and David Peel as well as a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs Slattery's funeral will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, commencing at 1.30pm on Friday, March 10.