Queen's baton to come to Warwick

WARWICK residents will have a unique opportunity to be part of history next year when the Queen's baton relay passes through the region.

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Warwick on Thursday, March 29, 2018 as the baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on April 4, 2018.

Across Australia, about 3800 baton bearers will be required as part of the Queen's baton relay and members of the Warwick community will have the opportunity to nominate to be a part of it.

A community nomination program, which opened this week is calling on local legends to put their hands up to be a part of the relay.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was wonderful to be a part of an event that will take Warwick to the world.

"I encourage you to nominate a local legend you think deserves to be a baton bearer, whether they're an aspiring young person or someone who is already accomplished," she said.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is not only a symbol of the Commonwealth Games, but an event that will connect Warwick with communities across Australia and the entire Commonwealth.

"It's a tradition that celebrates community pride and that shows us how important a role sport plays to build our great community, which is why we've chosen to embrace the baton's visit wholeheartedly."

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr .