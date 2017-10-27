Queens' letter for Criterion 100th

FEW have the honour of receiving a letter from Queen Elizabeth II for their 100th birthday but yesterday, one of Warwick's longest- standing venues went one step better.

The Criterion Hotel had an interesting spin for its 100th year anniversary, with Rodeo Queens on hand to present certificates.

An idea tossed up at the lunch table came to fruition, with certificates and a celebratory cake on hand.

Criterion manager Kylie Jenner said it was an out-of-the-box idea.

"We were having a group discussion over morning tea when we came up with the idea to incorporate rodeo queens,” Mrs Jenner said.

"We were excited about our centenary and thought about who could be our queen to provide a certificate.

"With the rodeo queens in town, there wouldn't be a better opportunity.”

The event continues its community feel to centenary celebrations, which Mrs Jenner said was a focal point.

"It started with our heritage festival, attended by (Mayor) Tracy Dobie, before our centenary afternoon tea” she said.

"This concludes our celebrations and it is great to tie in with rodeo week.

"The rodeo is a big community event in Warwick and the Criterion has been one of those community staples for many years.

"It's particularly special, as the original owners had a great belief in the area and remaining in Warwick.”

The Criterion Hotel will get into the spirit of rodeo week tomorrow, with a mechanical bull from 4pm.

In honouring the efforts of volunteers throughout the week, scouts who have helped out at the rodeo gate on rodeo will be welcomed to have a ride.