Queens Park fun for 200th milestone

AFTER 12,945 runs from 1477 athletes, and morning temperatures ranging from the top and bottom of the thermometer, the Warwick parkrun is getting ready for a landmark event.

Tomorrow, it celebrates a huge milestone, after a humble beginning back in 2013, to becoming a routine fixture on the Warwick weekend calendar.

The five kilometre run has prided itself on providing a safe, fun and welcoming environment for all willing participants.

Taking the scenic route around the Condamine River at Queens Park, the event allows for parents to walk with prams or bring their dogs along for the ride.

The event welcomes an average of 65 entrants per week, with a record attendance of 173, and over 64,000 kilometres run in total.

Soph Follett holds the fastest female time for the event, completing the course in 19 minutes and 25 seconds, whilst Matt MacDonald has proven to be the quickest of the males with a time of 16 minutes and one second.

If you think you can give the fastest times a run for their money, or if you want to enjoy a morning in the sunshine and fresh air, head down to Queens Park.