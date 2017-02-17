35°
News

Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

17th Feb 2017 11:54 AM
Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND abortion rights advocates and those fighting to protect the rights of unborn children are set to barrage MPs in the lead-up to a vote on a contentious bill next month.

Cherish Life, a group opposing changes to abortion laws in Queensland, has written to churches urging members to write to and meet with their local MPs to 'protect Queensland women and their unborn children from the tragedy of abortion'.

It says more than 30,000 have signed a petition against the laws, while an estimated 4000 marched in the heat on the weekend.

But pro-choice groups, backed by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and The Greens, say abortion reform is long overdue in Queensland.

Independent MP Rob Pyne has introduced a bill to decriminalise abortion in Queensland to bring it into line with other states.

The issue has divided MPs, according to a report by Fairfax which asked every MP for their views.

Sunshine Coast MP and former Speaker, Fiona Simpson, has declared her opposition while Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie said he supported the status quo remaining.

Whitsundsays MP Jason Costigan said he would not be supporting the bill.

Steve Dickson, who is now leading One Nation, has made it clear he is against abortion and says he won't support the bill if is anything like the first one.

Abortion pro-choice supporters rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Abortion pro-choice supporters rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Labor MPs have generally said they will have a conscience vote on the issue and will carefully consider the bill.
Most LNP MPs responded with a prepared statement:

LNP Members were granted a conscience vote on the Abortion Law Reform (Women's Right to Choose) Amendment Bill 2016 introduced by Rob Pyne.
A bi-partisan parliamentary committee inquiry rejected that Bill and all LNP members supported those findings, including myself.

The parliamentary committee has not yet reported back following its enquiry into the second bill. The LNP Party Room will consider the committee's report after it is received.

It is estimated there are 10,000 to 14,000 abortions in Queensland each year and about 80,000 in Australia.

Cherish Life has raised particular concern that the bill will allow an abortion where a woman is more than 24 weeks if two doctors reasonably believe the continuation of the woman's pregnancy would involve greater risk of injury to the physical or mental health of the woman than if the pregnancy was terminated.

"This provision is just a con job to trick the public into thinking the legislation would protect viable babies. The requirement that abortions after 24 weeks have to be approved by two doctors is just a sham and a facade, as the second doctor is not required to see or speak to the patient, or even look at her file,'' Cherish Life says in a letter to church members.

"Also, the second doctor does not have to be independent so it could be that the two doctors at an abortion clinic who would profit from the procedure would approve the late-term abortion.

"There is no medical reason to perform abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, as there is never a situation in which a viable unborn baby needs to be killed to save the mother's life.

"For example, if the mother has a serious condition such as pre-eclampsia (the symptoms of which include high blood pressure and fluid retention) and the pregnancy needs to be ended, the best way to do this typically is by caesarean section which would result in the health issue being resolved quickly, the mother recovering and her baby being given every chance to survive with the best neo-natal care."

"There is no need to put the mother's health further at risk by the necessary delay involved in performing a late-term abortion through feticide, which involves killing the baby in the womb by an injection of potassium chloride into the heart, and then inducing labor whereby the mother delivers a dead baby several days later.

"If a mother wants to end a late-term pregnancy, there is no reason why the baby has to be killed in the process. There are plenty of infertile couples who would love to adopt an unwanted baby.

"There are long adoption waiting lists in Australia, and last year there were only 54 adoptions of Australian-born children to non-relatives.

"There should be an absolute ban on all late-term abortions. This is supported by 85% of Queenslanders. In fact, 72% of Queenslanders also are opposed to mid-term abortions past 13 weeks of pregnancy (Galaxy poll, May 2016).

The group is also opposed to moves to ban protests outside abortion clinics, saying it infringes on freedom of speech rights, and argues that women should be better informed and counselled before having an abortion.

But Queensland Greens spokesperson Kirsten Lovejoy, who  spoke at a rally outside of Parliament House,  said in a statement this week: "It is every woman's right to access essential sexual health services, yet abortion remains a crime in Queensland except in cases where the mother's health is deemed to be critically at risk."

"Access to reproductive health services including abortion can be expensive and some women have even had to fund abortions through Facebook donations.

"The Government and opposition need to get on the same page and take urgent action to decriminalise abortion in Queensland and increase access via public hospitals.

"Why, when 80% of Queenslanders want abortion to be legalised, would political parties push back against legislation that seeks to address all aspects of decriminalisation,'' Ms Lovejoy asked.

"Access to surgical abortion services is fundamentally about enabling women's health, it's time for all sides of Parliament to stop dragging the chain on this important issue.

"Anti-choice protestors should not have control over anyone's body accept their own.

"We recognise the need for legislation around conscientious objection, gestational limits, and exclusion zones.

"We need exclusion zones around abortion clinics to protect women from being harassed by anti-choice protestors.

"Surgical abortion services are not always provided via public hospitals, and can be very difficult to access for rural or low-income women. In some areas of Queensland women have to travel hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometres to access surgical abortion and other sexual health services.

"The world we live in is colourful, dynamic and full of choice - and we need to make sure that a woman's choice is not limited - or stifled - when it comes to decisions around our own health and wellbeing."

Topics:  abortion editors picks fiona simpson jarrod bleijie one nation queensland rob pyne steve dickson

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Fire just outside of Warwick under control

Fire just outside of Warwick under control

Blaze on Warwick Allora Rd controlled and permitted burn

Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Laws could allow for late term abortions beyond 24 weeks

New $10 note: Was it beaten with an ugly stick?

What your $10 notes look like at the moment.

Wait, tell me again who these people are.

Bright future for Warwick solar project

A large solar energy farm proposed in Warwick has been approved by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Solar farm on its way for Warwick

Local Partners

New duo heads up Salvos

A new year has brought with it a new duo to head up the Salvation Army on the Southern Downs with a husband-and-wife team at the helm.

What the duck? Dollar birds fly out the door

POPULAR POULTRY: Ducks and chickens were snapped up at the pig and calf sale in Warwick.

Tasty table bird sells for as little as a dollar

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Super hockey weekend planned at Queens Park

Grant Smith (left) and Toni Cox in last year's carnival.

First carnival hockey games will be on Friday night

One day left to buy tickets for breakfast with AFL Lions

Michael Close (left) of Brisbane Lions shows his skills in a game at the Gabba.

Time is running out to buy tickets to Lions breakfast

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $239,000

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $239,000

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Water, Views, Value !

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Only 4 K from Warwick! Almost 3 acres on a creek with ... $200,000

Only 4 K from Warwick! Almost 3 acres on a creek with spring fed permanent waterholes, sandstone ledges, native trees and suitable home site on a bitumen road.

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 Offers OVER...

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Charming Home with Style and Character

33 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $595,000

4 Bedrooms * ensuite, walk in robe from main *large formal lounge and dining *kitchen meals stone benches in renovated kitchen * modern bathroom * back deck...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!