Queensland Budget 2017: Warwick left almost empty handed

IN a case of budgetary déjà vu, Warwick is once again one of the state's biggest losers in the Queensland budget.

Treasurer Curtis Pit set very little money set aside for our schools, health services and infrastructure.

Last financial year the region received about $34m for specific projects but this time around it ended up with about $21m.

INFOGRAPHIC: Darling Downs in focus





The old Texas Silver Mine project had the biggest 2017-18 funding commitment with $7.5m earmarked for ongoing management of the old site.

About $7.1m will be spent on safety works along the New England Highway and a further $6.3m will pay for pavement rehabilitation and line marking improvements along the Cunningham Highway between Warwick, Ipswich and Inglewood.

Our region can expect to benefit from money allocated to the wider Darling Downs area which covers Toowoomba, St George, Roma, Durah and the Southern Downs



About $20m will be spent on expanding social housing and $3.7m will fund specialist homeless services across the Darling Downs while a further $3.8m will be spent on job creating maintenance and minor infrastructure works across the south-east Queensland.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 4300 jobs across the Darling Downs in 2017-18.

