Queensland children to receive FREE flu vaccinations

QUEENSLAND has battled through an awful flu season, but now a new vaccination program could spare children from suffering through the season next year.

Children aged six months to five years old will be able to access free flu vaccinations, which is projected to reach 300,000 children.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the Palaszczuk Government was investing $1 million in the program.

"Of all the vaccine preventable diseases, influenza causes the most hospital admissions of children under five years old,” he said.

"Children under five have some of the highest rates of influenza and associated complications, and this year has been no different.

"So far this year 544 children aged under five admitted to public hospitals have tested positive for influenza.

"We also know that children contribute greatly to the spread of the flu in the community, and the risks of serious complications for kids who contract the flu are high.

"That's why we've developed this program, to ensure young children have the best chance of protection against influenza.

"Queensland will also push for inclusion of the free flu vaccine for under fives on the national immunisation program,” he said.

Speaking after the Queensland Influenza Summit in Brisbane, Mr Dick said the state government was exploring ways to better safeguard communities from serious flu outbreaks.

"Queensland has this year endured its worst flu season in many years,” Mr Dick said.

"More than 52,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been recorded so far this year, and more than 5600 patients admitted to hospital have tested positive to influenza.

"Unfortunately influenza cannot be eradicated so we need to continue finding ways of protecting the community from this debilitating virus.”

The free vaccine will be made available through general practices and other childhood immunisation providers next year.

A childhood immunisation awareness campaign next year will provide parents and carers with details about recommended vaccinations for children under five, including the free influenza vaccine program.

For information on the free vaccine program for children aged six months to five years, visit the Queensland Health website.