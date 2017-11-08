Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pauline Hanson taking citizenship fears to UK Home Office

by Trenton Akers

SENATOR Pauline Hanson says she will go to the British Home Office to prove she is not a dual citizen.

On Tuesday Senator Hanson said she could "assure everyone" she was not a British citizen, but on Wednesday she changed her tune slightly and promised to contact the British Home Office for clarification.

Senator Hanson reportedly told Woman's Day magazine in February 2010 she was relocating to Britain where she could hold dual citizenship.

While the senator admitted on Tuesday she had not officially checked her ­status, she maintained she held only Australian citizenship as both of her parents were born in the country, with her grandparents born overseas.

"It has been raised with me that possibly I should go to the Home Office," she said.

"If the laws actually state that if your parents were born in England then I could be under that. I am not under that, my parents were not born in England so therefore I am not entitled to a British citizenship.

"If it would make everyone happy and I've got no problems about it, I will actually make inquiries."
 

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gin Gin yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gin Gin yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Ms Hanson said she suspected the sudden speculation had been raised by rival Queensland Labor senators.

"I know you're all worried about me losing my seat in the Senate, I am not going anywhere," she said.

The curveball threatened to derail her state election campaign, while also ­facing questions over the ­whereabouts of state leader Steve Dickson.

However, Senator Hanson strongly declared she was the leader of the party and that Mr Dickson would take her role next week while she fulfilled her duties in the Senate.

With Mr Dickson making a cameo appearance on day one of the campaign, Senator Hanson said that his first priority was ­winning his own seat of Buderim.

Polls show the LNP vote had increased since his defection to One Nation.

"I am the national president, I am the Senator for Queensland and I take the message back to Steve and, when I am in Parliament next week, Steve will be out here again," she said.

"It's no different when you have Bill Shorten or Malcolm Turnbull who are out here campaigning for their own party.

"I am the face of the party, people do recognise me and I am also a senator.

"I think I am getting behind my candidates; of course I should be supporting them and being on the road with them. Steve will take up that lead role when I am in Parliament next week."

Related Items

Topics:  citizenship editors picks one nation pauline hanson

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Tree clearing laws on election agenda

Tree clearing laws on election agenda

VEGETATION management policies have taken centre stage for rural property owners in the lead up to the Queensland election.

Greater support for mental health in the bush

HEALTH HELP: David Littleproud MP welcomes the Better Access telehealth initiative which improves mental healthcare access for rural residents.

New initiative really delivers

Stitching a special connection

Warwick Poppies committee (from left) David, Gail and Harry Guest, Carol and Richard Warren, Helen Fitzpatrick, Gill Benson, Tony Fitzpatrick and David Benson celebrating the launch of the project for Remembrance Day 2018.

International poppy swap plans progress

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Local Partners