Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Queensland Labor), Incumbent David Batt (LNP) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party).
Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Queensland Labor), Incumbent David Batt (LNP) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party).
Politics

Queensland election 2020: Bundaberg live debate tonight

30th Sep 2020 11:54 AM

BUNDABERG voters will get to see for themselves their local candidates in action tonight as part of a 40 live debates being put on across Queensland.

It's the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the NewsMail is committed to giving Bundaberg voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the NewsMail, our debates are going digital this year.

The NewsMail and Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

DON'T MISS A THING - FOLLOW OUR QUEENSLAND ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Tonight it is Bundaberg's turn with the debate being hosted by NewsMail editor Megan Sheehan from 7.30pm.


The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for voters to find out more about their candidates for the Bundaberg electorate; incumbent David Batt (Liberal National Park), Tom Smith (Queensland Labor) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Queensland).

Don't miss it tonight at 7.30pm,  Wednesday, September 30.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg labor lnp politics queensland election 2020
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM
    4 new COVID cases in NSW

    4 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP Deputy visits Warwick in election lead-up

        Premium Content LNP Deputy visits Warwick in election lead-up

        News Southern Downs politicians urged Shadow Treasurer to listen to concerns on water security, roads, and more.

        Claims Coffee Club ‘short-changed staff’, owed $420k tax

        Premium Content Claims Coffee Club ‘short-changed staff’, owed $420k tax

        Business Franchise accused of underpaying staff and not paying full super

        PAY IT FORWARD: Inspiring initiative to help community

        Premium Content PAY IT FORWARD: Inspiring initiative to help community

        News This Southern Downs duo’s Community Cupboard will offer free help to those who need...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Crime Home-grown marijuana, ‘experiments’ with crack cocaine, and more. Here are some of...