Queensland Health confirms new Darling Downs COVID-19 cases

29th Mar 2020 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:11 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another three cases of COVID-19 in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service region, among 31 new cases across the state today. 

The Darling Downs now has 24 cases of the virus. 

Darling Downs Health has confirmed one of the new cases is in the Western Downs town of Miles.

The rest of the region's cases are split between Toowoomba, Kingaroy, and Warwick. 

In new restrictions enacted by the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young to slow the spread of COVID-19, Queenslanders cannot have more than 10 people in their house at any one time, excluding households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside.

Dr Young asked all Queenslanders to limit visiting others in their home and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls.

"We need everyone to stay in their own home where possible and ensure social distancing at all times. Unfortunately this no longer means you can invite your friends over," Dr Young said.

"We understand how important social contact with friends and family is but we need to do everything we can to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and this means limiting the number of people in each household to a maximum of 10."

Dr Young said this did not apply to households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside in the household.

"For example, if 12 people live in one household, they can be there at the same time, but no visitors are allowed," Dr Young said.

The restrictions came into effect on midnight March 27, until further notice. Fines apply for people who do not comply with this direction.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was under way on all today's new cases. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

