Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records no new virus cases

by Jack McKay
10th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been no further cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the state recorded a new milestone.

It comes just a day after a shock increase saw eight cases linked to a number of clusters in the southeast.


Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been more than 10,000 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 1 million.

It means there are now 27 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it took about six months to reach half a million tests, but only an additional six weeks to reach the one million mark.

 

 


Originally published as Queensland records no new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Premium Content FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Community School principal reveals challenging journey to reconstruct one of the oldest Queensland schools following tragic blaze.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...