21°
News

Queensland's shocking terror suspect list revealed

Renee Viellaris | 24th Jul 2017 5:22 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SWAMPED Queensland counter-terrorism police are monitoring more than 100 suspects in the state's southeast - a shocking figure never before revealed.

The intense physical and digital surveillance has sparked a desperate call for more high-tech resources before the state is rocked by a catastrophic event.

The Courier-Mail understands the number of those monitored is more than 100 but fewer than 150. They are on the list because of intelligence, behaviour or their associates and family.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says the Federal Government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to properly resourcing the states to fight terrorism. Picture: Jack Tran
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says the Federal Government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to properly resourcing the states to fight terrorism. Picture: Jack Tran

Most are in the state's southeast corner. They include teens but range in age, sex and employment status.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  queensland terrorism

Terrorists need be targeted by high-tech weapons: police

Terrorists need be targeted by high-tech weapons: police

COUNTER-terrorism police are using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.

Fine issued for alleged disorderly behaviour in Killarney

Police were on scene in Willow St, Killarney.

Warwick man heads to Killarney and gets on the spot fine

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Monday

FRESH START: Begin the week by watching artists at work and learning a few new skills.

A mural will be created live at Warwick Art Gallery

Hats off to the wonderful automotive display

Lynn and Marion Gorrie from Redland Bay with Tony Howard, of Gatton, and his 1926 Model T Ford.

Car enthusiast rates J and J display as good as any he has seen

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Poet delights the crowd at early morning breakfast

Joseph Marstella, Trevor Moore, poet Marco Gliori and Caitlyn Marstella at the Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast at the Warwick RSL.

Some stories of the past brought back at poet's breakfast

Jumpers and Jazz brings Warwick to life

RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike.

Get a snapshot of this year's quirky festival

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

ANDREA Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior and is already in training to take out the title.

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development