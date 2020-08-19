Menu
FINAL ROSE: Warwick, you have voted for your most eligible bachelor. Picture: karandaev
Dating

REVEALED: Warwick's most eligible bachelor crowned

Jessica Paul
19th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
VOLUNTEER firefighter Lucas Clark hopes being voted in by readers of the Daily News as Warwick's most eligible bachelor will finally lead to a romance to set his heart on fire.

Second officer of the Karara Rural Fire Brigade at just 21 years old, the young bachelor may have battled his fair share of bushfires, but he is yet to see sparks fly with that special someone.

Mr Clark gave partial credit for his win to his fellow firefighters, who gave him the extra incentive he needed to take the next step in his quest for love.

"I'm happy and surprised, but mainly surprised - I didn't think I'd make it, really," Mr Clark said.

"I wasn't going to do it, but then my first officer said to me that if I did win, it might be good for our brigade as well.

"He joked they could use me being the town's new bachelor to get new members - there were a few of those jokes flying around as normal, but (the team) was pretty onboard and encouraging."

 

Daily News readers voted in volunteer firefighter and country bloke LucasClark as the Rose City’s most eligible bachelor. Picture: contributed
A country boy at heart with a passion for working with horses and exploring the outdoors, Mr Clark said he hoped the win would kindle the search for his perfect match.

"Looks aren't really important to me - I just want someone that's honest, reliable, and preferably a country girl," he said.

"I would probably do something like this again, just to see what happens - this time worked out okay for me.

"Nothing has happened from it yet, but I'm still hopeful - anything can happen."

