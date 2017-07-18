Quest for lower electricity prices on Southern Downs

FIGHTING BACK: Jennifer Brownie is trying to save small businesses from rising electricity costs.

SOUTHERN Downs small businesses have this week been the focus of a state-wide campaign to put a stop to crippling electricity prices.

Cairns woman and co-ordinator of the Queensland Electricity Users Network, Jennifer Brownie, has been pounding the pavement in Warwick and Stanthorpe hoping to gather enough information to help initiate electricity tariff reform across the state.

The Queensland Electricity Users Network is a network of regional Queensland electricity users including local government, Chambers of Commerce, economic development organisations, retirees, tourism operators, irrigation farmers, dairy farmers, the mining industry and urban developers.

The aim of the QEUN is to advocate for affordable and reliable electricity for business and residential customers in Queensland.

Ms Brownie said the organisation had selected four different socio-economic areas of Queensland to survey.

"We're approaching businesses on the Southern Downs, in Mt Isa, Mareeba Shire and the Whitsundays,” she said.

"The idea is to try to estimate the impact of rising power bills in each region.

"Power bills are going up, cost of living is going up, but regional employment is on the decline.

"The data we collect will then be presented to the COAG Energy Council, Australia's energy governing body.”

The survey is also available online at www.qeun.com.au or by calling 40312970.