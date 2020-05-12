Quiet track leads to series of upgrades at Morgan Park

SPECTATORS ADVANTAGE: Morgan Park Raceway officals are uncertain when racing will resume had the highly favoured track however the time away has provided them with a chance to perform major upgrades.

MOTORSPORTS: Morgan Park Raceway has been eerily quiet for six weeks while the racing calendar remains on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

The time away from the track has allowed officials to complete much-needed grounds maintenance.

Raceway president Steve de Lissa said it was not often upgrades could be completed throughout the year.

“The crew have been working full-on to get the track looking magnificent so when we do resume, we’re ready to go,” de Lissa said.

With at least six of the 13 race meetings postponed or cancelled until the end of June, de Lissa said the inability to race had created a “dramatic impact” on revenue.

“The town has suffered during drought and now the virus. All we can do is align our events and facilities to assist the town,” he said.

“People are coming from other areas when they race here and if they spend a bit of money in town it’s a win-win.”

Additional vantage points for spectators were expected to be a major drawcard once racing resumed.

“We’re developing the interior of the track, so you can cross the bridge and have greater access to that area,” de Lissa said.

“There aren’t a lot of tracks in Australia that have that, where you can see the whole grounds from a different perspective.

“People will also eventually be able to drive their cars right around the track and choose a vantage that hasn’t been accessible before.

“It’s something a number of people over the years have said they would like us to upgrade because they haven’t been able to see everything from the areas we had available.”

Hopeful the return to the track won’t be delayed any longer, raceway officials are expected to meet this week to discuss the calendar.

“The biggest thing is that non-essential travel is still restricted,” de Lissa said.

“We might start limited private practice but until the travel ban is lifted, we’re in a difficult place.

“A number of events have been cancelled and won’t run this year because they can’t fit them into their calendar.

“Other rounds have been postponed and we’ll be working to reschedule them into the calendar, especially drawcard events.”