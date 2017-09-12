Quilting her way to Warwick

CLEVER INVENTION: Elbow Valley quilt maker Bre Lyon is preparing to show off her Bobbin Huggies, a clever invention released in July, at the Brisbane Craft and Quilt Fair next week.

A SWITCH to the farm life has paid dividends in more ways than one for Bre Lyon.

Since making the move from Brisbane to Warwick in 2009, she took up quilting as a hobby, before turning it into a business.

Ceebee Quilts, a partnership with Bre and husband Richard, has since gone on to exhibit at fairs across the country.

The quilt maker said it was a dream to be able to experience the country life first-hand.

"I've always loved the country, despite having previously lived in the city,” Mrs Lyon said.

"It was a dream to live on a farm, and we were able to do that when we purchased a farm in Thane in 2006.

"We moved here in 2009, before buying a property and settling down in Elbow Valley, with animals on our farm.

"I wanted to learn how to quilt, so I took classes in town, and started up a business selling them.”

The home-based business has allowed Bre and Richard to travel across the country whilst exhibiting, something she said she is grateful for.

"Richard comes to all the quilt shows with me, and it has been great fun, as we've had the chance to meet a number of fantastic people along the way,” she said.

"We've been married for 34 years, and he has been a huge support.

"I wouldn't be able to do it without him.”

The Craft and Quilt Fair will be held at the Brisbane Exhibition Centre, Southbank on October 4-8.